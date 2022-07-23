Kargil Vijay Diwas | Smriti Irani to flag off Tiranga Rally from Lal Chowk

Srinagar, July 23: Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani would flag off a Tiranga Rally from Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk on Monday that would culminate on Tuesday at Kargil War Memorial.
“She will flag off the rally and address the participants,” BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur told Greater Kashmir. “All the preparations have already been done.”
BJP National General Secretary and incharge J&K Tarun Chug, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Tejasvi Surya, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, and BJP J&K General Secretary Sunil Sharma would attend the rally.
Besides, state presidents and general secretaries of all BJP-ruled states, and four Members of Parliament would also attend the rally.
Around 300 motorcyclists - 180 from J&K and 120 from other states of the country - carrying tricolour would leave Lal Chowk on Monday afternoon.
“The rally is being organised to honour the exemplary valour and sacrifice of our soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty and the riders will participate in the rally in memory of our fallen heroes,” Thakur said.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999.
During the war, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of ‘Operation Vijay’.
The armed conflict continued for more than 60 days at Kargil in Ladakh.
Every year, this day, homage is paid to the hundreds of Indian soldiers who were slain in the war initiated by Pakistan.
Several events are also held across the country to recognise the contributions of the Indian armed forces. In the wake of the rally, security apparatus in and around Lal Chowk has been beefed up.
Meanwhile, BJP’s J&K unit has constituted six committees headed by Sunil Sharma to finalise the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the rally.
Bilal Parray would look after the overall coordination of the event, Altaf Thakur would cater to publicity arrangements, Manzoor Bhat would take care of media management, Arif Raja would oversee venue arrangements, Aijaz would finalise bike arrangements, and Anwar Khan would look after the transport.