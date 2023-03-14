Karhama residents of Baramulla rue lack of proper water supply

While lashing out at the department of Jal Shakti, the aggrieved residents said that most of the villages of Karhama tehsil are receiving drinking water from a local stream. They said the Jal Shakti department has placed water pipes inside the stream and the same water is being supplied without filtration.

“There is no filtration plant,” said Ghulam Rasool of Chanpora. “The water is being supplied directly from the stream which is highly polluted. All the filth of the area is pumped into the stream and then the same polluted water is supplied without any filtration to the locals,” added Ghulam Rasool.