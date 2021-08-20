Karnah students demand online exam

The students said that since the Covid-19 cases were increasing, it would prove detrimental to conduct their exams offline.

“We fail to understand that when students have not been vaccinated yet, how did authorities decide to conduct our exam offline,” said a female student.

The students said that they belong to various far off places where cabs are the only source to travel.

“To travel in passenger cabs, one needs to be financially sound. Since we belong to poor families, we can’t afford to travel in cabs,” an agitated student said.

The students said that since they had taken online classes for the entire semester, holding offline exams would be unfair to them.

They have sought immediate intervention of the KU Vice Chancellor in this regard and demanded redress of their grievance at the earliest.