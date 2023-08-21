Karra, G A Mir expresses gratitude to Congress high command

Srinagar, Aug 20 : Senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra was today nominated member of Congress Working Committee (CWC).
In a statement Karra expressed gratitude to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for his nomination as member to party’s highest decision-making body at national level “fourth time” while appreciating the leadership for bestowing trust in him.
Karra also appreciated the leadership for endorsing his conviction and commitment towards serving and strengthening the Party.
Meanwhile , senior Congress Leader and former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir today made it to the highest policy decision making body of Indian National Congress , the Congress Working Committee (CWC), a press release said.
Mir expressed heartiest gratitude to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for his nomination as member of the Congress party’s highest decision-making body at national level.
“It is truly a great honour for a grassroot level worker from a remote area to be in CWC. I am delighted over the trust and confidence Congress Highly Command has reposed in me, “Mir said, and added that making it to CWC is indeed a great honour.” I assure my Party High Command that I shall do my utmost to further strengthen the Party,”he said. Mir further expressed great satisfaction over the acknowledgment of his services.