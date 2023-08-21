Karra, G A Mir expresses gratitude to Congress high command

Mir expressed heartiest gratitude to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for his nomination as member of the Congress party’s highest decision-making body at national level.

“It is truly a great honour for a grassroot level worker from a remote area to be in CWC. I am delighted over the trust and confidence Congress Highly Command has reposed in me, “Mir said, and added that making it to CWC is indeed a great honour.” I assure my Party High Command that I shall do my utmost to further strengthen the Party,”he said. Mir further expressed great satisfaction over the acknowledgment of his services.