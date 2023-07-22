Karra seeks adequate facilities for people during Muharram

Srinagar July 22: Tariq Hameed Karra today sought adequate facilities for people during Muharram.
According to a press release, Karra made the demand while interacting with a delegation of prominent members of Shia community, who complained of mismanagement leading to lack of facilities for observance of Muharram. They also apprised that the interior roads in different areas are in a dilapidated condition which is making people’s difficult for people.
Senior Congress Leader has also received scores of phone calls from different districts with regard to dilapidated condition of roads, besides shortage of essentials and poor supply of electricity, the press release said.
“There are reports of lack of Muharram arrangements and other facilities including developmental requirements in Shia dominated areas reflecting the non-seriousness on the part of administration. The roads are in dilapidated condition, street lights reportedly have not been installed in various areas leading to the disappointment amongst the community,” Karra said..
He expressed serious concern over the alleged negligent attitude adopted by the administration with regard to Muharram arrangements and urged the government to make a comprehensive plan on war footing basis to ensure every facility to people during the auspicious period of Muharram.