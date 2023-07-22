Karra seeks adequate facilities for people during Muharram

According to a press release, Karra made the demand while interacting with a delegation of prominent members of Shia community, who complained of mismanagement leading to lack of facilities for observance of Muharram. They also apprised that the interior roads in different areas are in a dilapidated condition which is making people’s difficult for people.

Senior Congress Leader has also received scores of phone calls from different districts with regard to dilapidated condition of roads, besides shortage of essentials and poor supply of electricity, the press release said.