Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani wrap up film shooting

The film crew stayed for two days in Sonamarg and on Thursday wrapped up the shoot. " Thank you Kashmir, thank you Sonamarg for the lovely shoot and thanks to the police and administration for facilitating the shoot," Kartik said in a video message. " I hope to come here again and again , thanks to the people here and everyone who supported us during the shooting, " he added.

Kiara Advani has treated her Insta family to a stunning and breathtaking view from Kashmir. The actress has shared a picture of herself sitting amid the snow-clad mountains at Sonamarg. The actress can be seen covered in a puffer jacket, gloves and sunglasses. Sharing the post, Kiara simply dropped snowflake, snowman and mountain emoticons in the caption. Earlier, the actress informed her Insta family that the temperature in Sonamarg is minus 3 degrees Celsius.