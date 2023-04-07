Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani wrap up film shooting

Sonamarg, Apr 7: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who was in Kashmir valley for the shoot of his last leg of the upcoming movie “Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has thanked Kashmir for giving a best experience.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were in Kashmir and shot a song at famous destination Sonamarg in Ganderbal district. The song was choreographed by Bosco Martis.
The film crew stayed for two days in Sonamarg and on Thursday wrapped up the shoot. " Thank you Kashmir, thank you Sonamarg for the lovely shoot and thanks to the police and administration for facilitating the shoot," Kartik said in a video message. " I hope to come here again and again , thanks to the people here and everyone who supported us during the shooting, " he added.
Kiara Advani has treated her Insta family to a stunning and breathtaking view from Kashmir. The actress has shared a picture of herself sitting amid the snow-clad mountains at Sonamarg. The actress can be seen covered in a puffer jacket, gloves and sunglasses. Sharing the post, Kiara simply dropped snowflake, snowman and mountain emoticons in the caption. Earlier, the actress informed her Insta family that the temperature in Sonamarg is minus 3 degrees Celsius.
"This is the first song which has been shot at three locations over four days in Kashmir , we achieved lush green meadows and streams of Pahlagam , snow and mustard fields in Sonmarg , blue sky and Dal Waters in Srinagar,” line producer of the film, Khawar Jamsheed said. He added that “we are grateful to the film policy initiated by the LG administration of J&K with the help of which all departments of government came together for a hassle free shoot." He said that the shoot is over now and the film crew including both the actors flew back to Mumbai.
Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic-drama Hindi movie. Along with Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, the movie also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of the Marathi director Sameer Vidwans and is scheduled to bed released on June 29.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were last seen sharing screen space in the blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.