Kashmir academic invited by Linnaeus University Centre, Sweden as visiting faculty

Srinagar, Dec 15: Kashmiri academician and researcher, Dr. Shabeena Kuttay, presently posted as Head, Department of English, Govt. Degree College Magam has been invited as a visiting fellow/faculty at the Linnaeus University Centre(LNUC) for Concurrences in Colonial and Postcolonial Studies at Växjö and Kalmar, Sweden, during the period from March to April 2023, a statement said.
As a visiting faculty, Dr. Kuttay is expected to contribute to the research environment at LNUC Concurrences and represents Indian academia through her research and academic contribution in Postcolonial studies. During the affiliation, Dr. Kuttay will present lectures, engage with scholars and contribute to the current research on postcolonial theories with Professor Johan Höglund.
The Linnaeus University Centre for Concurrences in Colonial and Postcolonial Studies is a leading centre for Colonial and Postcolonial studies in Europe and a major research environment for Global History. It is one of six prominent research environments working in the field of postcolonial studies and currently comprises researchers from a wide range of disciplines including archaeology, history, comparative literature, English literature, French literature,sociology, social work, and the study of religions.
Dr. Shabeena Kuttay is Senior Assistant Professor in the Department of HigherEducation, Govt. of the UT of J&K, and is currently posted as Head, Department of English, Govt. Degree College Magam. She is an Alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.
Dr. Simi Malhotra, Head Department of English JMI, while commenting on this said that this is a proud moment that Indian academicians and researchers are gaining representation at prestigious universities of the world.