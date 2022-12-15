Kashmir academic invited by Linnaeus University Centre, Sweden as visiting faculty

The Linnaeus University Centre for Concurrences in Colonial and Postcolonial Studies is a leading centre for Colonial and Postcolonial studies in Europe and a major research environment for Global History. It is one of six prominent research environments working in the field of postcolonial studies and currently comprises researchers from a wide range of disciplines including archaeology, history, comparative literature, English literature, French literature,sociology, social work, and the study of religions.

Dr. Shabeena Kuttay is Senior Assistant Professor in the Department of HigherEducation, Govt. of the UT of J&K, and is currently posted as Head, Department of English, Govt. Degree College Magam. She is an Alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Dr. Simi Malhotra, Head Department of English JMI, while commenting on this said that this is a proud moment that Indian academicians and researchers are gaining representation at prestigious universities of the world.