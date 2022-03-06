Kashmir acid attack case: Police were lucky to get evidence from crime scene

The victim, whose identity is not to be disclosed as per a court order, was attacked by two people, including a juvenile, who wanted to "teach her a lesson and take revenge" on her for spurning a marriage proposal.

"Immediately after this incident, the scene of crime was minutely examined by SHO of police station Nowhatta, and it was found that the place of occurrence was already cleaned inadvertently by one lady....by washing it with water.

"However, some stains were noticed at the gate of a nearby house which were collected on two pieces of white cloth and seized on the spot in presence of independent witness," the charge sheet said.

The charge sheet was prepared in record time of three weeks. Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal personally monitored the case and constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police (North) Raja Zuhaib Tanveer.