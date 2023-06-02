Kashmir all set to have first ever women’s hostel in Srinagar

"This is a good concept; we may construct more hostels for working women in future. We have not decided the capacity of the building yet. We are planning that this building should be for working women and old age persons. Once the construction will be completed then only, we can decide the capacity," he said. Akhoon said that the hostel would ensure a quality living atmosphere for women who were working in the city.

"There are seven Naari Niketan homes for women in different parts of Kashmir. We have registered girl children in these homes. But we get requests from women. We provide them shelter," he said. In Kashmir, women are leaving their homes in search of employment in cities. One of the main difficulties faced by such women is lack of safe and conveniently located accommodation.