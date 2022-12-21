Kashmir areas record season’s coldest night as Chillai-Kalan begins

Srinagar, Dec 21: ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day severe period of winter, started on a harsh note on Wednesday with minimum temperatures plummeting to the season’s lowest in several places in Kashmir Valley including Srinagar which recorded a low of minus 4.2°C.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that the minimum temperature in Srinagar was 1.1°C below the previous night’s minus 3.1°C. Overall, he said, the mercury was 2.7°C below normal during this time of the year and surpassed this season’s previous lowest of minus 3.6°C that was recorded in the summer capital on Friday last, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.2°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.