Kashmir being promoted as wedding destination: Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez

Srinagar, Sept 27: Secretary Tourism Jammu and Kashmir, Sarmad Hafeez on Tuesday said that Kashmir is being promoted as wedding destination apart from routine promotions.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Kashmir, Hafeez said that recently a couple from Canada visited Pahalgam for destination wedding.
“Apart from adventure tourism and other tourism activities, we are trying trying to promote Kashmir as wedding destination as it has a lot of potential and people too are keen to conduct weddings here,” he said.
He added that about 70 untapped destinations have already been identified and are being promoted.
Replying to a question, he said that education tourism is also being promoted in the valley. "We should also try and have exchange programmes with various institutions around the world and around the country. We are also trying to promote corporate tourism here,” he said.
He also said that th department is trying to focus on tourism at the grassroots level and provide people, who come here, a complete tourism experience.