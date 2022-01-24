Kashmir-born Canadian national features in OIC magazine for exemplary work in health

Srinagar, Jan 24: The work of a Kashmir born Canadian national, Dr Ahmed Bilal, has featured in a Jeddah-based Organization Islamic Cooperation (OIC) magazine.
Dr Bilal is a well known face reader for health issues and is a physician and has travelled North Southeast and West.
The OIC has recognised his work and his taken his interview to introduce him to the Muslim world.
The magazine is the official organ of the OIC and highlights the achievements of Muslims living across the globe.
Dr Bilal has travelled more than 50 countries and is known for his face reading skills.
Dr Bilalís patients live in various countries including United States, Britain and France.
Dr Bilal is compiling a book on medicine. ìThe book is in verse and I am giving finishing touches to it,î he told Greater Kashmir over phone.