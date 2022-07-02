Kashmir born Canadian resident hosts workshop for European parliament

Srinagar: Kashmiri born Dr Bilal, currently residing in Canada, during his European tour was asked to host a workshop on diagnostic face reading and holistic healing for special guests by the European parliament.
The two hour workshop held on 25 June was a big success leaving the members pleasantly impressed.
After the success of the workshop, the parliament has decided to have further meetings with Dr Bilal to discuss how the method of holistic healing can be introduced into their current health infrastructure.
Discussions will also take place on how to make it as efficient and successful as possible.