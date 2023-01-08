Night temperatures rise further as Kashmir braces for snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 8: The minimum temperature recorded a further increase at most places on Sunday as Kashmir braces for snowfall in next 48 hours.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.1°C against last night’s minus 1.4°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 1.8°C above normal, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against minus 1.6°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the gateway town, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature was 5.6°C above normal for the place, he said. The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, he said. It was 2.4°C above normal for the place.