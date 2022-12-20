Kashmir braces for Chillai Kalan as freezing night temperatures continue

Srinagar, Dec 20: Sub-zero temperatures showed no signs of relenting on Tuesday as Kashmir Valley braces up for one of the harshest winter periods of 40 days called Chillai Kalan beginning December 21.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against the previous night’s minus 3.1°C.

While the mercury was 1.9°C below normal during this time of the year, it was only two notches less that than this season’s lowest of minus 3.6°C recorded on Friday last, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.