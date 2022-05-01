KCC&I pays homage to Dr Gazalla Amin

Srinagar May 1: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday mourned the demise of its ex- Secretary General and Treasurer, Dr Gazalla Amin, who passed at a Delhi hospital after battling cancer.
Dr Gazalla had been the KCC&I General Secretary from 2017-2018 and Treasurer from 2014-16. As per a chamber spokesman, special tributes were paid to Dr Gazalla by President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and all the office bearers of KCC&I.
Being the first woman general secretary of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Dr Gazalla made a mark in the field of agri-business when she ventured into aromatic and medicinal plants farming and processing. That venture marked a pioneering private sector initiative in Kashmir's lavender and rose oil brands. As per the chamber spokesman, during her stint at KCCI, Dr Gazalla was actively encouraging women entrepreneurship and was part of several global women entrepreneurship networks and academic forums.
The outstading contribution of Dr Gazalla Amin for safeguarding the interests of Trade, Commerce and Industry and her unparalleled passion for serving the organisation in any capacity were appreciated by all. Dr. Gazalla Amin worked in different capacities in KCC&I, the chamber said.
"In her death, The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry family has lost a noble and gentle colleague who will be always remembered for her uncompromising principles and selfless contribution to the fraternity of Trade, Commerce, and Industry, " it added.
The KCC&I prayed to Almighty for peace to the departed soul and courage on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.