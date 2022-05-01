KCC&I pays homage to Dr Gazalla Amin

Dr Gazalla had been the KCC&I General Secretary from 2017-2018 and Treasurer from 2014-16. As per a chamber spokesman, special tributes were paid to Dr Gazalla by President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and all the office bearers of KCC&I.

Being the first woman general secretary of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Dr Gazalla made a mark in the field of agri-business when she ventured into aromatic and medicinal plants farming and processing. That venture marked a pioneering private sector initiative in Kashmir's lavender and rose oil brands. As per the chamber spokesman, during her stint at KCCI, Dr Gazalla was actively encouraging women entrepreneurship and was part of several global women entrepreneurship networks and academic forums.