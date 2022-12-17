Kashmir

Kashmir continues to reel under sub-zero temperatures

Weather to remain mostly dry till Dec 20
Kashmir reeled under intense cold last night (File pic)
Srinagar, Dec 17: Sub-zero temperatures continued in Kashmir valley with a slight increase in the night temperature, officials said today.

A meteorological department official here told news agency GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against the previous night’s minus 3.6°C which was coldest so far this season. The mercury was around 0.9°C below normal during this time of the year, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night. The temperature 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 5.3°C on previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 2.1°C as on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official told GNS.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.8°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.2°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 2.6°C (above normal by 1.1°C), Batote 4.3°C (0.9°C above normal), Katra 7.8°C (0.2°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 2.1°C (1.7°C above normal).

Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 7.6°C and Kargil minus 12.1°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather for now and no major weather activity till December 25.

