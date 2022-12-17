Kashmir continues to reel under sub-zero temperatures

A meteorological department official here told news agency GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against the previous night’s minus 3.6°C which was coldest so far this season. The mercury was around 0.9°C below normal during this time of the year, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night. The temperature 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 5.3°C on previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.