Kashmir: Crowd funding for cancer patient generates Rs 80 lakhs in less than 24 hours

"Kashmir society has been baptised by fire because of the insufferable amount of misery, death, destruction, loss of social connect etc ever since violence started here in early 1990s. There is hardly a family that has not been either directly or indirectly touched by that suffering. Seeing death and destruction at close quarters, Kashmiris have learnt the value of social cohesion and oneness," said Dr Farah Qayoom, who teaches sociology at the University of Kashmir.



"If your neighbour had suffered yesterday because of the all pervading violence during the last 33 years, it could be you today. This has in more than one way cemented the social ethos of the locals. In addition to individual responsibilities, Kashmiris have understood the value and importance of collective responsibility.



"This is the reason that the Valley has credible orphanages and charitable institutions. Before 1990, the only institutions we had were old age homes and a few orphanages run at government expense," she elaborated.

