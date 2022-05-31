Kashmir essential part of Modi's new India journey: Dr Jitendra Singh

Singh, who is the Union Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Earth Science, MoS in Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing a public gathering at Budgam today. His visit to the district comes on the completion of eight years of PM Modi led BJP government at the Centre.

Titled “Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan”, the event was organised at the Bihishte Zahra Park in Budgam to mark the completion of eight years in service of the current government.

Dr Singh said that a "three-tier system of government has been introduced for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in seventy years and it will not be long before people get to see and feel the benefits of such a system".

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister deliberated on different centrally sponsored schemes and different initiatives launched by the Modi Government "to ensure equitable development of people of Jammu and Kashmir, something which they had been deprived of for long for no fault of theirs".

The Minister also distributed benefits under Mudra, PM Svanidhi, Ayushman Bharat, PMAY-G and various agriculture and horticulture related schemes and distributed various logistics among them.