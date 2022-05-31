Kashmir essential part of PM Modi's New India journey: Dr Jitendra Singh

Budgam: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday that that Kashmir is an essential part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New India journey.

He added that it is time to avail of the enormous new openings initiated over the last eight years, which are shaping the destiny of 135 crore Indians, under the able guidance of Prime Minister.

Dr Singh was addressing a public gathering at an event “Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan '', organised at Beheshte Zahra Park to mark the completion of eight years of the Modi Government in the service of the nation.