Kashmir essential part of PM Modi's New India journey: Dr Jitendra Singh

Budgam: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday that that Kashmir is an essential part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New India journey.
He added that it is time to avail of the enormous new openings initiated over the last eight years, which are shaping the destiny of 135 crore Indians, under the able guidance of Prime Minister.
Dr Singh was addressing a public gathering at an event “Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan '', organised at Beheshte Zahra Park to mark the completion of eight years of the Modi Government in the service of the nation.
“A three-tier system of government has been introduced for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in 70 years and it will not be long before people get to see and feel the benefits of such a system,”he said.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister deliberated on different centrally sponsored schemes and different initiatives launched by the Modi Government to ensure equitable development of people of Jammu and Kashmir, something which they had been deprived of for long for no fault of theirs.
The Minister also distributed benefits under Mudra, PM Svanidhi, Ayushman Bharat, PMAY-G and various agriculture and horticulture related schemes and distributed various logistics among them.
Dr Singh later on also interacted with the District and Sectoral Officers in a meeting convened in New Conference Hall Budgam.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza through PowerPoint presentation highlighted the overall district profile, major achievement of various departments in sectors including power, water supply, roads, social welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture and allied activities.
The Minister took stock of the status of various sectors including health, education, water supply and construction of roads among others.
On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh laid e-foundation of different development projects including Watalpora-Wahabpora road, upgradation of Gariend-Wadwan road, and upgradation of Dajimalik Gund, Punch Gund, Nijloo Wahpora including Mamgund Road. E-foundation was also laid for one receiving station at Ompora Budgam.