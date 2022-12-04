‘Kashmir Files’ best cinematic expression of Kashmir pain: Chugh 

Srinagar, Dec 05: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, who is the party incharge of J&K, on Sunday described the movie Kashmir Files as a historic cinematic expression and lambasted the International Film Festival jury for passing negative remarks about it.
In a statement, Chugh said those who termed Kashmir Files movie as vulgar are are suffering from mental frustration.
"It was real and tragic too which happened with our Kashmiri Pandit brethren. Those who termed the movie as vulgar are suffering from mental frustration", Chugh said while speaking to the media.
He said entire world came to know about this tragic and heart wrenching incident after 32 years. He also said that truth cannot be concealed.
"Be it genocide carried out by Hitler against Jews; genocide of Sikhs in India by Congress or genocide of KPs in Kashmir by Pakistan, truth cannot be concealed for long. It has to be exposed", Chugh said.
He added those comments on the judgement passed by Israeli native judge are "sick"and "ill minded".
“BJP is a patriotic party and works for the betterment of poor people. Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas is our agenda and we will make the country to prosper with the helf of this agenda", Chugh added.