Kashmir Files is best cinematic expression of Kashmir pain: Chugh

Srinagar, Dec 4: BJP nNational General Secretary, Tarun Chugh ,who is party incharge of J&K, on Sunday described the movie Kashmir Files as a historic cinema expression and lambasted the International Film Festival jury for passing negative remarks about it.
Talking to media, Chugh said those who termed Kashmir Files movie as vulgar are are suffering from mental frustration.
“It was real and tragic too which happened with our Kashmiri Pandit brethren. Those termed the movie as vulgar are suffering from mental frustration”, Chugh said. He said entire world came to know about this tragic and heart wrenching incident after 32 years. He also said that truth cannot be concealed.
“Be it genocide carried out by Hitler against Jews; genocide of Sikhs in India by Congress or genocide of KPs in Kashmir by Pakistan, truth cannot be concealed for long. It has to be exposed”, Chugh said.