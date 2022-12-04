Kashmir Files is best cinematic expression of Kashmir pain: Chugh

Talking to media, Chugh said those who termed Kashmir Files movie as vulgar are are suffering from mental frustration.

“It was real and tragic too which happened with our Kashmiri Pandit brethren. Those termed the movie as vulgar are suffering from mental frustration”, Chugh said. He said entire world came to know about this tragic and heart wrenching incident after 32 years. He also said that truth cannot be concealed.