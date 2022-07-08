Kashmir Fruit Growers & Dealers association calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 8: A delegation of Kashmir Fruit Growers & Dealers Association led by Sh Sheikh Muzaffar, President, J&K Nationalist People’s Front called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan Srinagar on Friday.
As per an official, the delegation apprised the Lt Governor about their concerning issues and demands pertaining to smooth movement of fruit laden vehicles on national highway, waiver of KCC loans in the wake of Covid pandemic, besides continuous promotion of J&K’s horticulture products in the International market.
The members of the delegation expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the unprecedented growth and development of horticulture sector of J&K in the last two years which has led to substantial enhancement in farmers’ income, the official said.
The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation said that the UT administration has taken many key initiatives for the rapid growth of horticulture sector of J&K.
He also assured the members of the delegation of appropriate redressal of all genuine issues put forth by them.