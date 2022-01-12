Kashmir fruit growers seek ban on Iranian apple imports, ask PM Modi to ‘uphold Make in India slogan’

"If Modi cries for Make in India, then why we are importing goods from outside when we have our own production," he said. "PM Modi should uphold his own slogan".

Bashir said that the horticulture industry is the backbone of the Jammu and Kashmir, and government should safeguard this sector.

"This is the only sector that has survived in all these years of turmoil. Around 70 to 80 percent population is associated with this industry and are earning their livelihood from it," he said.

Bashir said that, as per their information, many people have dumped the Iranian apples at the ports of Mumbai and Chennai, which they later sell at low rates in the Indian Mandis as compared to Kashmiri apples.

"We have come to know that in Iran, one kg of apple costs Rs 20. So, these people import the apples and then dump them in CA stores here, “he said. “There should be tax imposed on it."

"We appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ban the import of Iranian apples in the market," Bashir said.