Kashmir gets its first multiplex; LG says every district to have 100-seater Cinema halls

Addressing the gathering after inaugurated the first multiplex cinema, LG Sinha said that cinema lovers are everywhere in Kashmir and cinemas have a great history in the valley, news agency KNO reported.

“There used to be a time when people in large numbers would come to watch movies along with friends and families. Cinemas would provide them opportunities to think big and dream big besides entertaining them,” the LG said.

He said in 1965, a Bollywood blockbuster of yesteryears, ‘Janwar’, starring famous Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor was screened at Broadway cinema. “Such was the love of Kapoor for Kashmir that he had asked his family members to perform his last rites in Dal Lake, Srinagar,” the LG said.