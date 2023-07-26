Kashmir illusionist leaving his mark on world of magic

The young illusionist's talent did not go unnoticed, as he received numerous accolades from the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, earning titles such as "First Ever Illusionist of Kashmir" and "Youth Icon Of Kashmir." Additionally, he was selected for the renowned "India's Got Talent," but unfortunate circumstances during the 2016 demonstrations cut his journey short.

Despite the setbacks, Aadam's perseverance and passion for his craft remained unshaken. He was later selected for "India Kae Mast Kalandar," a popular show on Sony TV, where he shared the screen with Bollywood luminaries such as Mika Singh, Gita Kapoor, Badshah, and Sonu Sood, among others. His outstanding performances earned him the second position in the show, further cementing his position as one of the finest illusionists in the country.

Having garnered recognition and acclaim from various prestigious platforms, Aadam set his sights on giving back to his community. He founded "Adams Apple," a talk show that celebrates the diverse talents of Jammu and Kashmir. Now in its fifth season, the show has become the longest-running private talk show in the region, with more than 70 episodes to its credit.

Aadam's contributions to the youth of Kashmir extend beyond the realm of magic. He firmly believes in the power of hypnosis and mind reading as tools for personal growth and moral education in children. Through his platform, he strives to instil self-confidence in the younger generation, inspiring them to follow their passions without fear.

In a recent milestone, Raja Aadam orchestrated Kashmir's first-ever YouTube Festival at Tagore Hall in Srinagar. This grand event brought together famous YouTubers and social media influencers under one umbrella, further promoting the region's budding talents to a global audience.

As we delve into the mind of Raja Aadam, he shares a simple yet profound message to the youth of Kashmir: "Follow your passion and believe in yourself. For parents, trust your children and give them the opportunity to blossom. Criticism without appreciation holds no value."