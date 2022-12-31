Kashmir is special, doesn’t need any special status: Kerala Governor

“Kashmir is already special because of so many things. There is no need for any law to make Kashmir special. There are so many teachings, art and artisans, and virtues. Your position is already special. Special position in law has ended across the world,” he said.

Khan said Indians should be worried the most if anyone attempts to divide people on religious lines as the country had already faced such a division in 1947.

“This is not the time to divide people on religious lines as the world is becoming a global village where people belonging to different religions live together in harmony,” he said.