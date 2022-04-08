Kashmir Journal of Legal Studies included in UGC-CARE List

To match global standards of high-quality research, in all academic disciplines under its purview, the University Grants Commission (UGC) established a dedicated Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics commonly known as UGC-CARE, to carry out the mandate. In this process, the UGC lists quality journals through a process of shortlisting on fixed parameters and also journals indexed in globally recognized databases. UGC has directed all Indian academic communities including teaching faculty, scientists and research scholars to ensure that the journals / conferences they choose follow standard ethical policies. It has also said that research articles published only in CARE Reference List of Quality Journals (CARE List) should be considered for all academic purposes.

The news about inclusion of Kashmir Journal of Legal Studies in UGC-CARE List has gone well with the students, scholars and academia of Kashmir especially engaged in legal studies. Kashmir Law school management has congratulated the Editor, Editorial Committee, Advisory Board and his team for this significant achievement.