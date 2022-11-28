Kashmir, Ladakh continue to reel under sub-zero temperatures

Srinagar, Nov 28: Most parts of Kashmir and Ladakh continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures with Pahalgam witnessing coldest temperature in the Valley on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department(MeT) official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar witnessed mist this morning and recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 2.1°C on the previous night.

The temperature was 0.9°C below normal during this time of the year for the capital city so far, he said.