Kashmir, Ladakh in a grip of biting cold

Srinagar, Dec 16: Kashmir and Ladakh continued to witness dry weather and freezing night temperatures with Srinagar recording the season’s lowest at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said Friday.
They said that all weather stations recorded sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday night. “The summer capital, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal,” the MeT officials said.
They said that in the cold desert Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 11 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 12.3 degrees Celsius. The MeT officials said that there is a forecast of mainly dry weather till December 25.
“The weather remained clear to partly cloudy. There is a forecast for dry weather, which is expected till December 22,” they said. “No significant weather system will affect the region till December 25.” The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg Ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius against minus 3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius against minus 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal. The MeT officials said that the Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius against minus 5.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that another south Kashmir resort, Kokernag, recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius against minus 1.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1 degree Celsius below normal. The MeT officials said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town the mercury settled at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius against minus 3.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that the winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius against 7.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal.