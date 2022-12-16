Kashmir, Ladakh in a grip of biting cold

They said that in the cold desert Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 11 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 12.3 degrees Celsius. The MeT officials said that there is a forecast of mainly dry weather till December 25.

“The weather remained clear to partly cloudy. There is a forecast for dry weather, which is expected till December 22,” they said. “No significant weather system will affect the region till December 25.” The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg Ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius against minus 3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius above normal.