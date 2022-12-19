Kashmir, Ladakh shiver as sub-zero temperatures persist

Srinagar, Dec 19: Sub-zero temperatures continued in Kashmir Valley with Pahalgam recording a low of minus 4.8°C on Monday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reporter that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.1°C against the previous night’s minus 3.2°C. While the mercury was 1.6°C below normal during this time of the year, it was five notches less that than this season’s lowest of minus 3.6°C recorded on Friday last, the official said.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.8°C against minus 4.5°C on previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 0.7°C as on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.5°C against minus 3.7°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 7.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.4°C (below normal by 1.9°C), Batote 3.3°C (0.1°C below normal), Katra 7.8°C (0.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.2°C (0.8°C above normal).
Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 10.8°C while details regarding Kargil were not immediately available, the official said.
The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather for now and said that there was no major weather activity expected till December 25.