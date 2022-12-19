Kashmir, Ladakh shiver as sub-zero temperatures persist

Srinagar, Dec 19: Sub-zero temperatures continued in Kashmir Valley with Pahalgam recording a low of minus 4.8°C on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reporter that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.1°C against the previous night’s minus 3.2°C. While the mercury was 1.6°C below normal during this time of the year, it was five notches less that than this season’s lowest of minus 3.6°C recorded on Friday last, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.8°C against minus 4.5°C on previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.