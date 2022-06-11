Kashmir Law College establishes legal assistance club

Srinagar: The KLC Kanooni Imdad Club (Pro Bono), established under the Nyaya Bandhu programme of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, was inaugurated at the Kashmir Law College.
The club's goal is to disseminate legal awareness among the underrepresented sections of society, besides the club will provide legal “assistance camps/clinics, legal consultancy and legal aid services to poor and disadvantageous sections of the society and the Pro Bono advocates will assist the club in attaining its goals.”
“It brings me immense pleasure to have been designated as the nodal officer of the Kanooni Imdad club (Pro Bono) at Kashmir Law College, as it is the only legal institution in north India that has been invited to be the part of the programme. As a nodal officer, I am ecstatic about this project and our club is determined to make this project a success.,” said Yahya Ibrahim, Nodal Office, Nyaya Bandhu Programme at Kashmir Law College Srinagar.
A community legal care and literacy cell has been established at Kashmir Law College under the banner of Kanooni Imdad Pro Bono Club to ensure that impoverished people of society have convenient access to justice.
On this occasion Advocate Touseef Hamid (Advocate Kanooni Imdad Club) said, ‘the Pro Bono Club will ensure that people have easy access to justice”.