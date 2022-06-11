Kashmir Law College establishes legal assistance club

Srinagar: The KLC Kanooni Imdad Club (Pro Bono), established under the Nyaya Bandhu programme of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, was inaugurated at the Kashmir Law College.

The club's goal is to disseminate legal awareness among the underrepresented sections of society, besides the club will provide legal “assistance camps/clinics, legal consultancy and legal aid services to poor and disadvantageous sections of the society and the Pro Bono advocates will assist the club in attaining its goals.”