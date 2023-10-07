Kashmir Law College holds RTI workshop

Srinagar, Oct 7: A one day workshop on Right to Information Act, 2005, was held at Kashmir Law College Srinagar which was organised by Pro Bono Club of the college in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement.
Speaking on the occasion former Chief Information Commissioner G R Sufi who was Chief Guest on the occasion urged upon the law students and faculty to use this law for public good. He said that RTI Law defines democracy in real perspective as people have been given the right to question their government.
Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat who was guest of honour threw light on various provisions of RTI law. He explained some success stories and case studies wherein people got Govt jobs using RTI.
He said that information which is readily available with PIOs has to be provided in a few days and RTI applicants cannot be made to wait for the same for 30 days. GR Sufi former CIC agreed with Dr Raja Muzaffar and said that he has in fact given some judgments on this issue when he headed the State Information Commission.
In addition to students of college and faculty senior members of RTI Movement Advocate Badrul Dujja, Syed Farhat , Fayaz Mir also attended the workshop. Head of Probono Club Kashmir Law College Yahya Ibrahim moderated the workshop.