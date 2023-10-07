Kashmir Law College holds RTI workshop

Speaking on the occasion former Chief Information Commissioner G R Sufi who was Chief Guest on the occasion urged upon the law students and faculty to use this law for public good. He said that RTI Law defines democracy in real perspective as people have been given the right to question their government.

Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat who was guest of honour threw light on various provisions of RTI law. He explained some success stories and case studies wherein people got Govt jobs using RTI.