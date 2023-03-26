Kashmir marching towards TB elimination

Srinagar, Mar 26: Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather has expressed his happiness over the fact that Kashmir division is gradually moving towards Tuberculosis (TB ) elimination.
He has appreciated the untiring efforts of health employees in achieving these significant landmarks. He thanked UT administration led by Honble Lieutenant Governor shri Manoj Sinha , B R Bhatnaagar, Advisor to L G, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and Secretary Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kumar for their constant support and guidance.
Rather said that health department has done extremely wonderful job in achieving brilliant results during the last few years in TB elimination.
He praised the work of State Tuberculosis Officer, Chief Medical Officers, District Tuberculosis Officers, Block Medical Officers and most importantly the outstanding role of the ground staff. Giving details a spokesman of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said that the Prime Minister on the eve of World Tuberculosis Day felicitated and awarded Bhupinder Kumar with bronze medal for outstanding achievements from UT of JK.
He said that twin of districts of Pulwama and Shopian, Anatnag and Kulgam were declared TB free, while twin districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal received Gold Medals.
Hailing the achievements Director Health services said that it has been made possible only by coordinated efforts of department under dynamic leadership of Secretary Health Bhupinder kumar
He said under the guidance of secretary Health department will keep no stone unturned to make Kashmir division TB free in coming years.
It is pertinent to mention here that Budgam was the first district in the country to be declared TB free in year 2021 and Kupwara and Baramulla had received gold and Bronze medal respectively.