Kashmir on powder keg of drug addiction, abuse: NC

Srinagar, Jan 9 : National Conference on Monday said that the problem of drug addiction/abuse among Kashmiri youth has reached catastrophic levels and if no serious effort is initiated by the government agencies “we are at the risk of losing an entire new generation to drugs.”
According to a press note, thiss was said by the party's state spokesperson and incharge constituency Kulgam Imran Nabi Dar while addressing a party convention in Mohammad Pora, Kulgam. Among others party's local unit local functionaries were also present on the occasion.
Expressing concern over the skyrocketing of drug abuse among the youth, Imran said, “Drug abuse in Kashmir is becoming a rampant phenomenon across Kashmir. Unfortunately district Kulgam has taken precedence in involvement of youth with drug abuse. It is a point of concern for all of us here in Kulgam. The first step towards stopping such incidents starts with contemplation by all of us. It goes without saying that the menace is an awful manifestation of widespread unemployment in the district. It is the time for the government to change the discourse about the drug addiction issue and start to view it as a disease rather than a law-and-order issue.”
He further added that ignoring drug addiction among youth will not help. The situation should be immediately tackled with a brawny response before it morphs into a much dire situation. It would be better if the government comes up with an inclusive policy against the menace of drug addiction and narcotic smuggling. The policy framework should include the inputs of health, police and education departments. Various civil society groups should also be taken on board before evolving such a state level strategy against the menace.”
Asking J&K Police to declare an all-out war against drug dealers, peddlers, Imran said, “The need of the hour calls for effective policing against narcotic smuggling, besides having more drug de-addiction centers in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The challenge has to be confronted at multiple levels, and of them all basic awareness at school, college and university level is a must. The parents and civil society also must put in their efforts to curb the menace. The menace has to be tackled at societal level.”