Kashmir on powder keg of drug addiction, abuse: NC

According to a press note, thiss was said by the party's state spokesperson and incharge constituency Kulgam Imran Nabi Dar while addressing a party convention in Mohammad Pora, Kulgam. Among others party's local unit local functionaries were also present on the occasion.

Expressing concern over the skyrocketing of drug abuse among the youth, Imran said, “Drug abuse in Kashmir is becoming a rampant phenomenon across Kashmir. Unfortunately district Kulgam has taken precedence in involvement of youth with drug abuse. It is a point of concern for all of us here in Kulgam. The first step towards stopping such incidents starts with contemplation by all of us. It goes without saying that the menace is an awful manifestation of widespread unemployment in the district. It is the time for the government to change the discourse about the drug addiction issue and start to view it as a disease rather than a law-and-order issue.”