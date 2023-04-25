Kashmir police arrest man from Ahmedabad in Gujarat conman case

Earlier on April 6, the Srinagar Jail authorities handed over custody of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar ordered for his shifting to Gujarat.

He was shifted to Gujarat for questioning in connection with a case registered against him by Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

J&K Police has registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means. Before he was shifted to Gujarat, Patel was lodged in Central Jail Srinagar. An official said Kiran Patel will again be shifted to Central Jail Srinagar.

While the Police investigations are going on, the J&K government on March 29 ordered an inquiry to probe into various aspects related to visits of Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past months and security arrangements made during his visit.

As per the government order, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter.

"The inquiry officer shall identify the lapses on the part of the Officers and officials concerned and submit a detailed report to the government," read an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.