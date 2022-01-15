Kashmir Press Club forms interim body

In a statement, a KPC spokesman said the three member body also includes journalists Zufliqar Majid as the General Secretary and Arshad Rasool as the treasurer of the Club "till the elections are held in free and fair manner". The KPC, he said "was defunct for the last six months when the tenure of the previously elected body ended".

"It is an open fact that the Kashmir Press Club at Poloview Srinagar founded in 2018 with immense efforts of the Kashmir based journalists who had unanimously handed over the responsibilities of the Club to veteran journalist M Saleem Pandit, who works with The Times of India (ToI) as the founding President. With the passage of time, however, the Kashmir based journalists held elections of its executive body on 15th July 2019. The elected body served its tenure for a period of two years, which ended on July 14, 2021. As the previous committee delayed the elections for unknown reasons the Club was headless, thereafter for around six months, putting media fraternity to unwanted trouble," added the Club spokesman.