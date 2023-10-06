Kashmir ranks 6th in country in tobacco use

Srinagar, Oct 6: The prevalence of smoking tobacco in Kashmir has decreased by 1.1 percent but the region still ranks sixth-highest in the country for tobacco use.
According to the data from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), the prevalence of smokeless tobacco use in Kashmir is also lower than the national average, at 4.3 percent.
However, this is still higher than the prevalence in some other states of the country like Himachal Pradesh (0.7 percent) and Gujarat (2.1 percent).
Overall, the prevalence of both smoking and smokeless tobacco use in Kashmir has decreased by 2.9 percent since the previous survey.
Besides, 20.8 percent of adults in Kashmir currently smoke tobacco.
This is lower than the national average of 24.1 percent but higher than the average in other parts of the country like Himachal Pradesh (7.6 percent) and Kerala (14.1 percent).
Despite the decrease in tobacco use, the data from the GATS survey also reveals some alarming statistics.
According it the data, 23.7 percent of adults in Kashmir are using both smoking and smokeless tobacco. This is higher than the national average of 20.9 percent.
Additionally, the data shows that tobacco use is more common among men than women in Kashmir. 32.1 percent of men smoke tobacco, compared to 11.1 percent of women.
Similarly, 6.7 percent of men use smokeless tobacco, compared to 2.3 percent of women.
As per the official data, Kupwara has the highest prevalence of tobacco use at 56.6 percent while Srinagar has the lowest at 38.4 percent.
Moreover, the prevalence of tobacco use in Shopian is 52 percent, 44.5 percent in Pulwama, 48.3 percent in Budgam, 42.6 percent in Ganderbal, 41.2 percent in Baramulla, 49.2 percent in Bandipora, and 49.9 percent in Anantnag.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Government of India, the region has issued a remarkable 2209 challans, generating revenue of Rs 1,47,086 as part of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign.
Moreover, the Kashmir division has led the nation in taking the ‘No Tobacco Pledge’ initiative, with a staggering 5,92,315 pledges taken across educational institutions.
Nodal Officer for Tobacco Control Unit Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that approximately 7000 stakeholders in the Kashmir division had been sensitised to the importance of tobacco control.
“These efforts, spanning workshops, coordination committee meetings, and awareness campaigns, have played a pivotal role in reducing tobacco usage rates,” he said.
DrMushtaq said that during 2022-23, the region conducted four state-level workshops, one divisional-level workshop, 10 district-level workshops, and 16 district-level coordination committee meetings, all aimed at strengthening tobacco control efforts.
“Kashmir division's remarkable achievements in reducing tobacco usage and promoting a healthier, tobacco-free society serve as a shining example for the rest of the nation. With continued dedication and collaborative efforts, this region is leading the way towards a brighter, tobacco-free future for all,” he said.