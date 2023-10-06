Kashmir ranks 6th in country in tobacco use

According to the data from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), the prevalence of smokeless tobacco use in Kashmir is also lower than the national average, at 4.3 percent.

However, this is still higher than the prevalence in some other states of the country like Himachal Pradesh (0.7 percent) and Gujarat (2.1 percent).

Overall, the prevalence of both smoking and smokeless tobacco use in Kashmir has decreased by 2.9 percent since the previous survey.