Kashmir records season’s hottest day at 34.8°C

Quoting a meteorological department official, a local news agency, GNS, said that the maximum temperature in Srinagar soared to 34.8°C and it was 5.6°C above normal for the season. Today’s temperature surpassed the previous highest of 34.0°C recorded only yesterday and was the second warmest day in June in a decade, the official said. He said barring June 3, 2018 when mercury level rose to 35°C, never in a decade the mercury has soared above 34.8 in the summer capital of J&K.

Other places including Pahalgam (29.3°C), Qazigund (34.6°C), Kokernag (32.7°C), Kupwara (33.7°C ) and Gulmarg (26.0°C) also recorded the hottest day of the season so far, he said.