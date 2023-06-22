Kashmir records season’s hottest day at 34.8°C

Srinagar, June 22: Sweltering heat conditions continued unabated in Kashmir Valley as Srinagar recorded this season’s hottest day and second warmest June day in a decade on Thursday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, a local news agency, GNS, said that the maximum temperature in Srinagar soared to 34.8°C and it was 5.6°C above normal for the season. Today’s temperature surpassed the previous highest of 34.0°C recorded only yesterday and was the second warmest day in June in a decade, the official said. He said barring June 3, 2018 when mercury level rose to 35°C, never in a decade the mercury has soared above 34.8 in the summer capital of J&K.
Other places including Pahalgam (29.3°C), Qazigund (34.6°C), Kokernag (32.7°C), Kupwara (33.7°C ) and Gulmarg (26.0°C) also recorded the hottest day of the season so far, he said.
Qagizund and Kokernag, he said, recorded hottest June day in more than a decade. The official said Gulmarg recorded hottest June day in nine years as mercury had on 15 June 2014 touched 26.2°C. Night temperature also saw increase at most places as Srinagar recorded a low of 20.5°C against 19.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.79°C for the summer capital. Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.2°C against 17.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 11.3°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 17.4°C against 16.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.3°C for the north Kashmir area. Kokernag recorded a low of 17.7°C against 18.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 13.5°C against 13.6°C on previous night and it was above normal by 3.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said. Jammu recorded a low of 27.8°C against 30.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.