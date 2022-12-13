Kashmir records sub-zero temperature, minus 5.5 in Gulmarg

“Minimum temperatures plunged to sub-zero level again in Kashmir with Gulmarg remaining the coldest place in Kashmir,” MeT officials told Greater Kashmir adding that the ski-resort recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night. “It was 1.3°C below normal at the skiing resort.”

They said in Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 7.4°C and Kargil minus 10.6°C. The mercury, officials said, also dropped in Jammu division and barring Katra and Bhaderwah.