Kashmir records sub-zero temperature, minus 5.5 in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Dec 13: After a brief respite the cold conditions have tightened their grip in Kashmir and Ladak with Gulmarg recording minus 5.5 degrees Celsius while Kargil shivered at minus 10.6.
“Minimum temperatures plunged to sub-zero level again in Kashmir with Gulmarg remaining the coldest place in Kashmir,” MeT officials told Greater Kashmir adding that the ski-resort recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night. “It was 1.3°C below normal at the skiing resort.”
They said in Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 7.4°C and Kargil minus 10.6°C. The mercury, officials said, also dropped in Jammu division and barring Katra and Bhaderwah.
MeT officials said Srinagar saw a fall by nearly four degree Celsius, recording a low of minus 2.2 against 1.6°C on the previous night. They said that the temperature was 1.2°C below the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.
Qazigund, they said, recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, they added.
The officials said that the tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.6°C on previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Kokernag, they said, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the place.
The mercury at Kupwara settled at minus 1.7°C against 2.2°C on the previous night, the official said. It was normal for the north Kashmir place, they said. MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 8.0°C against 9.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, they added.