Kashmir reeling under unprecedented power crisis: Nasir Aslam Wani

Lamenting the administration on its dereliction of duty, Nasir said, “We have never faced such a situation before. Electricity tops the basic utility services ,which is the right of the people. Post Ramadhan the situation with regards to basic facilities including electricity is contrary to the tall claims of the administration.” “People continue to pay bills on time, but unscheduled power outages continue to throw normal life out of gear. In some areas, anguished people, including women and farmers are hitting streets,” he said. Nasir said the situation with regards electricity supply is especially bad in rural areas, which receive few hours daily supply in intervals that last from a few minutes. "While the power tariffs are shooting up, there is no improvement on the supply front. KPDCL has reduced to a revenue generating organization, paying little to no attention on improving its services,” he added.“The persistent electricity outages and voltage fluctuations have also impacted patient care in hospitals, agricultural practices and hotel sector,” NC leader said