Kashmir reels under biting cold after snowfall, record rain

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 6.5°C against 2.8°C on previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.8°C against previous night’s 2.2°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 0.1°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.2°C against 1.2°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town of the north Kashmir recorded a low 5.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said.