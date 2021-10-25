Kashmir reels under biting cold after snowfall, record rain

Srinagar, Oct 25: Kashmir valley continues to reel under bitter cold conditions after early snowfall and record rainfall in some parts, officials said on Monday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 6.5°C against 2.8°C on previous night.
Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.8°C against previous night’s 2.2°C, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 0.1°C on previous night, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.2°C against 1.2°C on previous night, the official said.
Kupwara town of the north Kashmir recorded a low 5.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said.
Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.2°C against previous night’s minus 3.4°C, the official said. The temperatures have fallen considerably after record rainfall and snowfall in some plains and upper reaches.
The summer capital Srinagar recorded a cumulative rainfall of 66 mm on Friday and Saturday. The previous extreme rainfall record for the month of October for 48 hours in Srinagar was 65.4 mm in 1966, the official said.
Qazigund had 108mm of rain during the time which surpassed 101.4mm in 1982.
The famous Pahalgam record received 111 mm rains during the two days against 67. 2 mm record in October, 1982, the official said. Kokernag had 98.4mm against 61.1mm in 1982, he said. In Jammu, Katra recorded 124.5 mm rains breaking the record of 92.2 mm in the October of 2000 while Banihal had 97.4mm against 60.4mm.