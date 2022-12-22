Kashmir reels under freezing weather as mercury plunges to minus 5.5°C in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 22: Mercury continued its free fall in Kashmir division with most places recording this season's lowest minimum temperature on Thursday, the second day of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day severe period of winter.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against 4.2°C on the previous night. Besides being the coldest lowest temperature this season, the mercury was 3.5°C below normal during this time of the year, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 6.8°C against minus 6.2°C on the previous night. Apart from being below normal by 1.8°C, it was also the coldest night this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.