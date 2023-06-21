Kashmir reels under sweltering heat, records season’s hottest day

Srinagar, June 21: Sweltering weather conditions continued unabated as Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley recorded the season's hottest day so far on Wednesday, officials said.

A meteorological department official said the maximum temperature in Srinagar soared to 34.0°C and it was 4.8°C above normal for the season. Today’s temperature surpassed the previous highest of 33.3°C recorded only yesterday, the official said.

Other places including Pahalgam (28.4°C), Qazigund (33.0°C), Kokernag (31.5°C), Kupwara (33.1°C ) and Gulmarg (24.6°C) also recorded the hottest day of the season so far, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather was expected “but a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm at one or two places towards late afternoon or evening can't be ruled out”.

From June 24-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thundershower at fairly widespread places has been forecast. “Few places over Jammu Division may receive intense showers for a short period,” he said.

Also, minimum (night) temperature recorded an increase at most places and settled above normal across J&K.