Kashmir remains abuzz with G-20 activities

With Baramulla district likely to host some G-20 events in the backdrop of the proposed G-20 Summit, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar today flagged off the ‘Run for G-20 Walkathon’ from Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla here.

The walkathon was organized by Youth Services and Sports Baramulla wherein hundreds of school children from various educational zones, faculty, and non-teaching staff participated in the event, which later culminated at the Dak Bungalow here.