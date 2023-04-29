Kashmir remains abuzz with G-20 activities

Srinagar, Apr 29: Awareness activities related to India’s G20 presidency were organised in different districts here.
With Baramulla district likely to host some G-20 events in the backdrop of the proposed G-20 Summit, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar today flagged off the ‘Run for G-20 Walkathon’ from Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla here.
The walkathon was organized by Youth Services and Sports Baramulla wherein hundreds of school children from various educational zones, faculty, and non-teaching staff participated in the event, which later culminated at the Dak Bungalow here.
Speaking with regard to the event, Dr. Sehrish said that the event is aimed at disseminating the message of India’s G20 Presidency among the people in general and school children in particular.
The DC complimented Youth Services and Sports Department for organising the rally of students and asserted that it will help to create awareness among the students regarding G-20 Summit besides exhorted upon the concerned departments to involve more students and civil society members in large numbers so that the general people will have the proper knowledge regarding the summit.
She further directed the departments to organise seminars and debate competitions in all educational institutions over India attaining the presidency of G-20.
While interacting with students, the DC educated them that India’s G20 presidency is a momentous occasion that gives “us an opportunity to place priorities and narratives on the global agenda.”
Meanwhile, Dr Sehrish on the occasion also informed that all the related arrangements for conducting G-20 events are being finalized and infrastructure is being developed in the district to showcase the beautification and tourist potential of Baramulla.
G-20 Summit: Walkathon organised in Bandipora
The Department of Youth Services and Sports Bandipora today conducted a “Walkathon” under the banner of G-20 2023 from Arin Fisheries Point to Higher Secondary School (HSS) Nadihal.
The event was conducted to create awareness about the G-20 summit. On the occasion, DDC Arin Gh Mohi ud din, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Bandipora, Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Principal HSS Nadihal, Gh Mohammad Wani, SHO Police Station Sumlar besides officers from Indian Army were present.
The “Walkathon” was flagged off by the DDC member in the presence of the other officials. As many as 1200 students from different schools across the district participated in the event. The event culminated at HSS Nadihal where some students and guests delivered their speeches about G-20 and its role. Mementos were also distributed among the participants.
Awareness rally on G-20 Presidency of India held in Budgam
The District Youth Services & Sports (DYSS), Budgam today conducted Walkathon 2023, an initiative to create awareness regarding the importance of the G-20 Presidency of India and Smart City Project Srinagar.
In this connection, the DYSS Budgam organized a rally from Railway Bridge Budgam to Behiste Zehra Park under the guidance and supervision of DYSSO Budgam, Gurmukh Singh Dutta in which hundreds of both boys and girls from various schools of the district participated with the great enthusiasm.
The event was inaugurated by Gurmukh Singh Dutta DYSSO Budgam, while senior officials of DYSS office Ghulam Hassan Khandey and Shakeel ur Rehman and other officials of the sports department were also present on the occasion.