Kashmir resident detained in Bihar for alleged suspicious movement

Srinagar, March 17: Police in Bihar have arrested a Jammu and Kashmir resident for allegedly moving in a suspicious manner in the Katihar town of the state last evening, officials said today.
Station House Officer (SHO) Katihar police station, Abhay Kumar Tiwari, said Nasir Ahmad Waza, a resident of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was detained after he was found roaming during evening hours in Katihar town.
“He was detained for just questioning as his movement seemed doubtful," the SHO told Greater Kashmir over phone from Katihar.
"During questioning, he revealed that he was looking for a hotel room. Further questioning of the person will be done by other agencies as well," the SHO said.
The police officer said that Waza revealed that he was married to a girl outside India and that he used to live with her. “But he said he couldn't go back there as his passport was not renewed,” said the official.