Kashmir shivers as Srinagar again records season's lowest at minus 2.2°C

Srinagar, Dec 4: Foggy and cold weather conditions showed no signs of reprieve in Kashmir Valley as minimum temperature in Srinagar again plunged to minus 2.2°C on Sunday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that the temperature was three notches below yesterday's minus 1.9°C for the summer capital.

While mercury was around 1.3°C below normal during this time of the year, the official said, it equaled last Sunday’s temperature which was the coldest night so far this season in the city which also remained engulfed by mist.