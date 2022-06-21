Kashmir Sikh body condemns Kabul Gurudwara attack

Srinagar, June 21: Baldev Singh Raina , Chairman United Kashmiri Sikhs Progressive Forum, today said that they are saddened by the incident of terror attack in Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul.
“This was a painful incident and we condemn this attack. This attack is on humanity and Sikh community which is staying peacefully in Afghanistan.
We urge Government of Afghanistan to take care of Sikh minorities and I assure that they will always be available for the growth and development of the country. Sikhs of Afghanistan and India also share a bond of love and brotherhood,”he said in a statement.
Raina added that United Kashmiri Sikh Progressive Forum will give Rs 10 lakh for the repair and renovation of Karte Parwan Gurudwara and “we will raise more funds.”
“In these difficult times we want to assure that every Sikh of India is with Afghan Sikhs and Sikh community will rebuild whole Afghanistan and always support the government,” he added.