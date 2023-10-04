Kashmir Sikh Sahayak Sabha re-elects president for 2nd term

Srinagar, Oct 4: Kashmir Sikh Sahayak Sabha elected its president for the term of four years. After the election S Kuldeep Singh Sodhi was elected as the president for the second term.
As per the statement of the Sabha, “The Annual General Meeting of the Sabah was held on 29 September at meeting hall of Gurduwara Shaheed-Bunga sahib , Barzulla Srinaagr to elect the new President of the Sabah in which a large number members attended the meeting,” reads the statement.
The meeting started with the address of the president S Kuldeep Singh who welcomed the members and briefed the detailed progress card of the Sabah for the last four years after which the president working body of the Sabha was dissolved and a request made to the members to elect the new president of the sabha.
“To start the process, S Ajeet Singh ji Mastana was nominated as election commissioner for the proceeding of the election who in his address briefed the members about the procedure of the election of the president in accordance with the constitution of Sabha. All the members present in the meeting appreciated the working of the committee members of Sabah for the previous four years and unanimously in one voice approved the name of S Kuldeep Singh Sodhi as president of Sabah for the second term,” added the statement.