Kashmir Sikh Sahayak Sabha re-elects president for 2nd term

As per the statement of the Sabha, “The Annual General Meeting of the Sabah was held on 29 September at meeting hall of Gurduwara Shaheed-Bunga sahib , Barzulla Srinaagr to elect the new President of the Sabah in which a large number members attended the meeting,” reads the statement.

The meeting started with the address of the president S Kuldeep Singh who welcomed the members and briefed the detailed progress card of the Sabah for the last four years after which the president working body of the Sabha was dissolved and a request made to the members to elect the new president of the sabha.