Kashmir simmers as Srinagar equals hottest June day record in decade at 35°C

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 21.0°C against 20.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 19.0°C against 17.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.6°C against 11.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the place.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 17.8°C against 17.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.7°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 19.3°C against 17.7°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 15.4°C against 13.5°C on previous night and it was above normal by 5.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 31.2°C against 27.8°C on the previous night and it was 5.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 21.1°C (6.0°C above normal), Batote 22.4°C (5.2°C above normal), Katra 27.0°C (5.0°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 20.8°C (above normal by 5.9°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 8.8°C and 16.5°C respectively, he said.

Regarding the forecast on June 24, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain and thunderstorm at scattered places of Jammu and few places of Kashmir Division.

From June 25-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thundershower was expected at many places.

He said that there is going to be respite from “current heat wave” from June 24 onwards.